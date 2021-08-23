 
Monday Aug 23 2021
Kim Kardashian enjoys Kanye West's upcoming music amid reunion rumours

Kim Kardashian enjoys Kanye Wests upcoming music amid reunion rumours

Kim Kardashian reportedly seen enjoying her estranged husband Kanye West's upcoming album Donda in her car ahead of third listening party for the rapper's tenth studio album.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star seems to already have her hands on the rapper's new album Donda as she reportedly listened to the songs in her vehicle.

Kim's resent appearance with Kanye set tongues wagging as fans started speculating about their reunion.

In a step posted Saturday to her Instagram Story, the former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 40, appears to be streaming the highly-anticipated album in her car via her iPhone 12 Pro. Each song title on the screen looks to be the same: "Donda MIX TEST.06_06."

Kardashian tied the knot with Kanye West seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021. The couple shares four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — whom the reality star has brought along to each of the rapper's listening parties for the yet-to-be-released album.

A third listening party for the Kanye's tenth studio album will take place on Thursday (Aug. 26) at Soldier Field in Chicago. Previously, the rapper appeared to reference his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in a song titled "Lord I Need You," which references the couple's ongoing divorce and the impact it's had on him.

