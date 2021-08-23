Beggars used as 'test subjects' by drug mafia in India's Gujrat

Courtesy: Geo.tv/File

INDIA: An on-ground investigation revealed that beggars are being used as test subjects by the drug mafia to assess narcotic pills and powders in Ahmedabad, Gujrat, Times of India reported Monday.



The investigation revealed that the drug mafia picks up homeless people and beggars from the walled city areas, bus terminals, and railway stations.

If the drug "trial" succeeds then the mafia sells the drug in the black market. The trials often end up putting the beggars in a life-threatening state.

Salim Mohammad resided on the footpath outside Kalupar railway station. Mohammad regularly smokes "ganja" (cannabis), however, when another beggar gave him a new drug, Mohammad started vomiting and bleeding from the nose.

Another beggar, Mahesh Dantani, 25, works as a labourer and begs when he does not have work. Dantani was offered powder-like stuff to snort which made him violent. It is reported that he repeatedly banged his hand against a wall, fracturing his fingers.

Further, Mehrunnisa Shaikh, 24, was given a tablet by men claiming that it will keep her safe from diseases. Shaikh, however, reports that she consumed the tablet with water and followed it up with milk offered by the men, after which she felt light-headed.

Other beggars have had similar experiences in the streets of Ahmedabad, one reportedly lost consciousness after snorting a crushed tablet.

Rekha Kumari stated that she was provided new drugs by some men. After consuming the drugs, Kumari is unable to act, walk, or speak properly. She added that she "slits her hand with a blade" when she does not get the drug.

The crime branch officer stated that they are unaware of any drug mafia, no formal complaint has been filed as of yet.