entertainment
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘friendly relationship’

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship dynamic following divorce.

The news has been brought forward by an insider close to the beauty mogul and according to their claims to People magazine, “Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though.”

“She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings."

“Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space.”

Before concluding the source claimed, “They have come a long way. The kids are thrilled when they see Kanye. Kim wants them to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad.”

