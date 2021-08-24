 
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Pakistan to get 3mn doses of Pfizer vaccine from US this week

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

The United States is set to donate 3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, making it the largest donation of the vaccine to Pakistan, health sources said Tuesday.

The Pfizer vaccine is critical for Pakistan as millions of people working in the Middle East and Europe can not return to these countries without taking the jabs of these vaccines that have been approved by their respective governments.

Health officials say this shipment is part of the 10 million doses that the US has allocated to help Pakistan meet its demand of the mRNA vaccine.

The donation is under the international COVAX programme, according to health officials.

Washington had earlier sent 5.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

