 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Facebook to restore audio, video call option to main app

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Facebook to restore audio, video call option to main app

Facebook has decided to bring back the audio and video call option to the main app, Ubergizmo reported Monday. 

According to a report by Bloomberg, the feature will allow users to make video or audio calls to their Facebook friends via the main Facebook app. The feature is expected to be introduced soon. 

Chats, however, are not being brought back to the main app and users will still have to download Messenger if they wish to chat with Facebook friends. 

Earlier versions of Facebook had allowed users to chat with friends while browsing the app. In 2011, Facebook split up the feature and introduced the Messenger app for communications. 

Most Facebook users adapted to this change and separately downloaded the Messenger app for communications, however, it seems that Facebook has decided that Messenger wasn’t the best idea after all. 

Facebook’s Director of Product for Messenger Connor Hayes stated that initially, the changes will be rolled out for a select few users in the US. 

It is expected that it will take a while for the feature to make its way to more users around the world. 

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp rolls out new colours for Android

WhatsApp rolls out new colours for Android
Level 4 exploit discovered, Chrome and Edge users advised to update browsers

Level 4 exploit discovered, Chrome and Edge users advised to update browsers
WhatsApp rolls out new payment feature

WhatsApp rolls out new payment feature
WhatsApp launching public beta programme for web version

WhatsApp launching public beta programme for web version
WhatsApp users can soon add iPad as linked device

WhatsApp users can soon add iPad as linked device
WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages

WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages
WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews

WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews
Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content

Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content
Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content

Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content
How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?

How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?
Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens

Latest

view all