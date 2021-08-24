Peace only possible with punishments in line with Sharia: Taliban spokesman

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addressing the insurgent group's first press conference since it overthrew the Taliban government, in Kabul, on August 17, 2021. — AFP

Peace is only possible with punishments handed out to people in line with Sharia law, Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Mujahid claimed that "this time, a robust investigation will be carried out prior to awarding any punishments", in reference to the Taliban's earlier rule, from 1996-2001, the return of which is feared by Afghan residents.

Sheikh-ul-Hadees Haibatullah Akhunzada is alive, is the emir (leader) of the Taliban and will be an integral part of the new system of governance in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

Speaking of Panjshir valley, where members of the anti-Taliban National Resistance Front (NRF) are mounting a resistance led by "Lion of Panjshir" Ahmad Massoud, Mujahid said that the Taliban wish to proceed in Afghanistan with peace and reconciliation. "I am 80% confident matters in Panjshir can be resolved through dialogue," he said.



He said that the people of the valley are war-weary and influential people there have sent the Taliban multiple messages, indicating that they do not wish to see any more fighting.

Appointments

Meanwhile, the Taliban have already begun appointing people to key government posts, Afghan media reported.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News:



Najibullah has been appointed as Afghanistan’s intelligence chief.

Gul Agha has been appointed as the finance minister.

Sadr Ibrahim has been named the acting interior minister.

Sakhaullah has been appointed as the acting head of education.

Abdul Baqi will be the acting head of higher education.

Mullah Shirin will be the new Kabul governor.

Hamdullah Nomani has been appointed as Kabul mayor.

The Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, after which several key government officials, including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country.



The Taliban have announced a general amnesty after taking control of Kabul and sent a message to the international community to work with them.

