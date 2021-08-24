 
'Not in favour' of allowing Afghans to leave homeland: spokesman

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, taking questions after a media briefing, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021. — Reuters
The Taliban have asked the US not to encourage the Afghans from leaving their homeland, saying they are "not in favour" of such a move.

In a media briefing in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said "we are not in favour of allowing Afghans to leave", as translated from Pashto to English by his interpreter.

Mujahid also said any extension in the August 31 deadline of US troops and foreign nationals, if being considered, is "unilateral".

"The extension was unilateral by the United States. It was a violation of the agreement. We want them to evacuate all foreign nationals by the 31st of August. And we are not in favour of allowing Afghans to leave," the interpreter said, in response to a question by a journalist asking if the deadline can be reconsidered under any conditions.

In response to another question, Mujahid said he "cannot confirm" if Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met CIA chief William Burns.

More to follow.



