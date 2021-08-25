'Haye Haye Mazay': Watch Babar Azam praises Shaheen Afridi with famous drama dialogue

Skipper Babar Azam (L) and Imran Ashraf (R) from drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam was absolutely bowled over with Shaheen Afridi's stellar bowling during the second Test match at Sabina Park against the West Indies.

So much so that he kept uttering a famous dialogue from the Pakistani drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi as Shaheen continued to impress him with the ball.

"Haye Haye Haye Mazay," chanted the Pakistani skipper, repeating the dialogue that was made famous by actor Imran Ashraf when he essayed Bhola in the drama serial.

Starring Iqra Aziz in the lead with Ashraf, the drama serial achieved critical and commercial success in Pakistan.

Pakistani fans were quick to notice Babar Azam's dialogue on social media.

Faizan Najeeb wanted the Pakistani skipper to be handed a mic.

Haleem Ishaq uploaded a video of the skipper saying the words.

Umar Javed, perhaps, would like a remix of the dialogue featuring the Pakistan captain.

Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs to level series

Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a ten-wicket match haul to bowl Pakistan to a series-levelling 109-run victory over the West Indies in the final session of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

Frustrated by the loss of an entire day's play and another session to rain and a sodden outfield over the weekend, Shaheen kept Pakistan's hopes alive with a devastating first innings effort of six for 51 on day four - his best Test innings performance - and returned on the final day to strike critical blows.