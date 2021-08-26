Passengers from Pakistan transiting through Dubai need to take PCR tests

A passenger walks at Dubai International Airport, as Emirates airline resumed limited outbound passenger flights amid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. — Reuters/File

Passengers travelling from Pakistan and transiting through Dubai will have to undergo a rapid PCR test before departure, Khaleej Times reported Wednesday.

"This new rule will come into effect from August 27," the publication reported citing Dubai's flag carrier, Emirates.

“In addition to the testing requirement for passengers travelling to or through Dubai, effective August 27, 2021, all passengers travelling to or transferring through Dubai from Pakistan are required to take a Covid-19 rapid PCR test at the departure airport before their scheduled flight. The rapid PCR test can be conducted within six hours of departure,” it said.

The rapid coronavirus testing facility is available at all major Pakistani airports, with Sialkot International Airport to introduce it.

"Other requirements for travellers coming from Pakistan include carrying a negative Covid-19 PCR test with a validity of 48 hours before departure from approved laboratories with a QR code," the publication said.

UAE opens visit visas for six countries

The United Arab Emirates has also opened tourist visas for citizens of six countries, including Pakistan while issuing rules and regulations in this regard.

Citizens from Pakistan, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, India, and Uganda can visit Dubai on tourist visas.

Tourists from these countries can go to Dubai, but not directly, as they are required to stay in another country for 14 days before arriving in Dubai, according to the FlyDubai website.

The PCR test criteria are based on the country from where the passenger departs.

The air travellers must have approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). They are also required to provide the printed copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test with an English or Arabic QR code taken not more than 48 hours before departure.

A quick PCR test must also be taken at the airport six hours before flying and then at Dubai International Airport.

This is not applicable however to members of diplomatic, economic and scientific missions, UAE nationals, UAE Golden Visa holders and travellers exempt and/or authorised by the proper authorities to enter the UAE.