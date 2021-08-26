Indian Air Force's fighter jet MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

Indian Air Force's MiG-21 crashes. Photo: File

No loss of life reported on ground, say officials.

Aircraft was on a routine mission when it crashed in Barmer.

This was the fourth Indian MiG-21 to crash this year.

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Wednesday crashed in the Barmer area of Rajasthan, NDTV reported, quoting officials.

The pilot of the MiG-21 aircraft ejected safely, the officials said, adding that the aircraft was on a routine mission when it crashed in Barmer.

No one was injured in the incident, the report said, adding that a hut caught fire after the plane crashed into it.

Taking to Twitter soon after the accident, the Indian Air Force confirmed that the aircraft had experienced a technical malfunction after take-off.



"At around 5:30 pm, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take-off. The pilot ejected safely," said IAF

A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause behind the accident, it added.

"There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," Superintendent of Police of Barmer, Anand Sharma, told news agency PTI.

Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 aircraft crash

Earlier, on March 17, an IAF pilot had been killed after his MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed in central India.

According to a tweet by the IAF, the aircraft had crashed during take off while the jet was on a combat training mission.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," IAF had said.