Kylie Jenner looking to ‘slow down a bit’ during pregnancy: source

Sources close to Kylie Jenner recently weighed in on the beauty mogul’s recent desire to ‘slow down a bit’ during pregnancy.

The news has been bought forward by a source close to People magazine and they were quoted saying, “Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand.”



The insider also went on to say, “She seems to love it all though. She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited.”

“She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”