Friday Aug 27 2021
Ben Affleck can 'propose to Jennifer Lopez anytime now,' dishes insider

Friday Aug 27, 2021

The couple is more than ready to take their relationship to the next level, said a source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance is going stronger than ever, after they reunited. 

The couple is more than ready to take their relationship to the next level, said a source.

“Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding,” said the insider about the couple’s plans for the near future. 

“All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along," the source added. 

It looks like the Batman actor is head over heels in love with JLo again, and “he’s fallen back into Jen’s whirlwind lifestyle,” said the source.

It’s “only a matter of time” until he pops the question to his former Gigli costar, the source says, noting, “He’s all in.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance after 17 years of calling off their engagement, in 2005. 

