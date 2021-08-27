 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Web Desk

Chinese weapon takes down aircraft with electromagnetic pulse

In the first known field test of its kind in China, an advanced weapon took down an unmanned aircraft with a powerful electromagnetic pulse (EMP), Mail Online reported.

The EMP took down the aircraft which was flying 1,500 metres (4,920ft) above sea level, the publication said, adding that Chinese defence contractor China Electronics Technology Group (CETC) conducted the experiment.

The experiment is "thought to be China's first openly reported field test of an electromagnetic pulse weapon in the race to catch up with the US", Mail Online said.

"The EMP weapon used in the test operated within a narrow band, meaning the microwave beam it produced was designed to have a longer firing range," the publication said.

The date, location of the experiment, or distance between the EMP weapon and the target have not been disclosed.

"In 2019, the US demonstrated a prototype EMP weapon known as the Tactical High Power Microwave Operational Responder, or Thor, that brought down 50 drones with one shot, showing that it is capable of defending a military base," it added.

