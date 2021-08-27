Ex-Afghan minister spotted delivering pizza in Germany

Former Afghan Minister Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat spotted working as food delivery guy in Germany. Photo @JosaMania/@eha_news Twitter.

The former Afghan information minister, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat, was spotted on the streets of the German city of Leipzig while working as a food delivery guy, reported Mint on Friday.

The pictures of the ex-Afghan minister, cycling to deliver door-to-door pizzas in Leipzig went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Some of these images were shared by Al Jazeera Arabia and other local media outlets.

The German journalist, who claimed to have spotted Saadat. Tweeted:

“A few days ago, I met a man who claimed to have been the Afghan communications minister two years ago. I asked what he was doing in Leipzig. "I'm driving out of Essen for Lieferando.”

Later, Saadat confirmed while speaking to Sky News Arabia that it was him in the viral pictures.

It has been a year since Saadat fled from Afghanistan, fearing the fall of the country under the Taliban’s control. The ex-minister sought refuge in the German city of Leipzig and ended up taking the food delivery job when he seemingly couldn’t find another source to earn a living in the new country.

Saadat, who is an Oxford University alumna with double master’s degrees in communications and electronic engineering as per The Hindustan Times, served as the information minister three years ago during Ashraf Ghani's regime before resigning in 2020.