Jennifer Lopez cuts price of her NYC penthouse to $25M to buy new home with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has dropped the price of her NYC penthouse by nearly $2M to $25M after four years on the market as she's hunting house with her beau Ben Affleck in Los Angeles.

The 'Hustlers' star seemed to be in hurry to sell out her property as she has cut $1.96million from the initial $26.95million asking price of her Manhattan penthouse.

The singer and actress first listed the massive property back in October 2017. The first reduction in price of the property came two years ago, but did not attract a buyer.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who have been actively house hunting around Los Angeles, are serious about each other and want to move in together soon.