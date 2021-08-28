Essential for world community to stay engaged with Afghanistan, Qureshi tells UN chief

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Photo: file

Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in Afghanistan, FM Qureshi tells UN chief.

Foreign minister assures UN chief of all possible support to UN in fulfilment of its mandate.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi also receives telephone call from UK secretary of state, two leaders discuss latest developments in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres Saturday spoke to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the phone to discuss the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two leaders exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

FM Qureshi underscored that Islamabad will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He appreciated the contribution of the UN in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and noted that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, including by supporting the Afghan people’s socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

The UN chief expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work and humanitarian mission of UN entities in Afghanistan. He sought Pakistan’s continued support in that regard.



The foreign minister assured the UN chief of all possible support to the UN in the fulfilment of its mandate.

He highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the international community in evacuation and relocation efforts. FM Qureshi reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to assist the UN in all possible ways.

FM Qureshi, UK secretary of state discuss Afghanistan crisis

Meanwhile, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday received a telephone call from Dominic Raab, the secretary for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs and first secretary of state of the United Kingdom.

Matters of mutual interest, latest developments in Afghanistan and other matters were discussed during the telephonic conversation.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack near the Kabul airport, in which so many precious lives were lost, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was closely following the evolving situation in the country.

He underscored that safety, security, stability and protection of the rights of all Afghans were critically important. An inclusive political settlement was the best way forward, the foreign minister added.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, FM Qureshi stated that Pakistan was in touch with regional and international partners. In this context, he emphasized the vital importance of peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

Qureshi urges world to stay engaged with Afghanistan

The foreign minister added that it was essential for the world community to stay engaged with Afghanistan to stabilize the situation and help the Afghan people economically and to continue providing humanitarian assistance.

He also apprised his counterpart about his visit to four neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for a coordinated approach.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others, including British nationals, and assured Pakistan’s continued support in this context.

UK Red List

In the bilateral context, FM Qureshi shared concerns over the retention of Pakistan on the ‘Red List’ for travel ban. He noted that the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan has improved and urged the UK government to reconsider its decision.

The UK Foreign Secretary shared UK’s perspective on the developments in Afghanistan and conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation in the evacuation efforts.