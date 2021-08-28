 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Taliban direct Afghans to hand over weapons, govt property to concerned authorities

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Afghan citizens are advised to submit the government properties to authorities in order to avoid legal action, says Zabihullah Mujahid. File photo
Afghan citizens are advised to submit the government properties to authorities in order to avoid legal action, says Zabihullah Mujahid. File photo

  • Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issues the directive on Twitter.
  • Citizens are advised to turn in vehicles, weapons and ammunition, and government property, to the relevant authorities within a week: spokesman.
  • "Citizens do not need to keep weapons as the Taliban are now there to ensure their safety," says group.

Afghan citizens have been directed by the Taliban to hand over all weapons and ammunition, besides government vehicles and property, to the concerned authorities.

The directive was issued by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Zabihullah’s post said that the citizens are advised to turn in the items within a week.

“Announcement by the security of the Islamic Emirate: All those in Kabul city who possess vehicles, weapons, ammunition, or other government property, are being informed to handover the said items to the relevant authorities of the Islamic Emirate within a week in order to avoid any legal action against them,” wrote Zabihullah.

Similar orders were issued by the Taliban earlier, directing the civilians to surrender the weapons they had kept for their safety since "the Taliban are now there to ensure your safety".

More From World:

Taliban decide to form a caretaker government in Afghanistan

Taliban decide to form a caretaker government in Afghanistan
Watch: A 120-year-old lady getting second COVID-19 jab in India-occupied Kashmir

Watch: A 120-year-old lady getting second COVID-19 jab in India-occupied Kashmir
World's first deer with coronavirus reported in US

World's first deer with coronavirus reported in US
Drone strike: US targets Daesh militants in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

Drone strike: US targets Daesh militants in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack
Kabul airport attack worst US loss in Afghanistan since 2011

Kabul airport attack worst US loss in Afghanistan since 2011
Ex-Afghan minister spotted delivering pizza in Germany

Ex-Afghan minister spotted delivering pizza in Germany
Pakistani miniature artist makes world’s smallest vacuum cleaner

Pakistani miniature artist makes world’s smallest vacuum cleaner
Death toll rises from Kabul airport carnage, US on alert for more attacks

Death toll rises from Kabul airport carnage, US on alert for more attacks
Man bites Vancouver police dog to avoid arrest

Man bites Vancouver police dog to avoid arrest
Apple's Tim Cook gets $750m bonus payout

Apple's Tim Cook gets $750m bonus payout
WHO hopes to establish air bridge into northern Afghanistan

WHO hopes to establish air bridge into northern Afghanistan
Turkey, Taliban hold first official talks in Kabul: Erdogan

Turkey, Taliban hold first official talks in Kabul: Erdogan

Latest

view all