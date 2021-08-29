Elijah Wood eyeing a part in a Marvel film: ‘It’d be totally awesome’

 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
American actor Elijah Wood is opening up about the prospects of him stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old Lord of the Rings actor said he wants to get a chance to “play in a large sandbox” again, after being part of the LOTR franchise.

"I think that's just inherently fun,” said Wood, who also voices the character of Jace Rocklin in Star Wars.

"I haven't had a chance to play in a giant sandbox in a while…Star Wars gets precedent because I'm a huge Star Wars fan. So more of that, certainly in the live-action sphere, would be awesome,” he said.

“But working on a Marvel film, I mean, there's obviously a whole conversation that happens certainly in film Twitter about sort of the cinematic relevance of Marvel. Is it cinema? All this sort of [expletive]. And whether you like superhero movies or not, they are inherently fun. And those movies are extremely well made,” he said.

"I think getting to play again in that universe's sandbox would be a blast. It'd be totally awesome, because it's at such an insane scale," he added. 

