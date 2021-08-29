Prince Harry shared ‘special’ reunion with the Queen after Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth reportedly shared a ‘special reunion’ with Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip’s funeral.



The claim has come out in Finding Freedom part two and according to the extract obtained by Marie Claire, it read, “To see each other after so long apart, the longest he hadn’t seen the Queen for, was very special.”



“Despite everything that has happened, he has the utmost love and respect for her. Her life of duty and service is one of the many ways in which she has inspired him to also serve.”