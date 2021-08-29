 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry shared ‘special’ reunion with the Queen after Prince Philip’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth reportedly shared a ‘special reunion’ with Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip’s funeral.

The claim has come out in Finding Freedom part two and according to the extract obtained by Marie Claire, it read, “To see each other after so long apart, the longest he hadn’t seen the Queen for, was very special.”

“Despite everything that has happened, he has the utmost love and respect for her. Her life of duty and service is one of the many ways in which she has inspired him to also serve.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West is ‘back together with Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West is ‘back together with Kim Kardashian: report
Khloe Kardashian vents over 'fake news' spread about her

Khloe Kardashian vents over 'fake news' spread about her
Rolling Stones issues video tribute for late drummer Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones issues video tribute for late drummer Charlie Watts
Niel Young walks away from music festival offer for covid-19 concerns

Niel Young walks away from music festival offer for covid-19 concerns
Chadwick Boseman showered in online tributes for first anniversary

Chadwick Boseman showered in online tributes for first anniversary
Adele, beau Rich Paul spotted partying with LeBron James

Adele, beau Rich Paul spotted partying with LeBron James

Latest

view all