health
Monday Aug 30 2021
Web Desk

Another 66 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan

Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Masked people walk in a market amid the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan records 66 deaths from COVID-19 over last 24 hours.
  • Country's daily coronavirus case count comes down to 3,800, NCOC data shows.
  • The number of active cases stands at 93,690.

ISLAMABAD: Another 66 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan and 3,800 new cases have been reported over the last 24 hours, official figures showed Monday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's website, 56,279 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,800 returned positive.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.75%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country have risen to 25,670 and the total number of cases has reached 1,156,281.

In addition to this, 3,548 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,036,921, while the number of active cases is 93,690.

Pakistan is reporting 4,095 new infections on average each day, 70% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 50,985,184 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 11.8% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 600,802 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 73 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

