Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly decided to relocate to Windsor for the sake of Queen Elizabeth and his royal responsibilities.



The news has been brought forward by a source close to the royal family and during their interview with Express they claimed, “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmas at Sandringham, but it doesn't really work any more.”



“It's a little too far away for weekends. But Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”