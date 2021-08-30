Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report

Monday Aug 30, 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly decided to relocate to Windsor for the sake of Queen Elizabeth and his royal responsibilities.
The news has been brought forward by a source close to the royal family and during their interview with Express they claimed, “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmas at Sandringham, but it doesn't really work any more.”
“It's a little too far away for weekends. But Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”