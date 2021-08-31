 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Pakistan has administered at least 53,314,628 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Pakistan has administered at least 53,314,628 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • At least 3,838 people test positive for coronavirus in Pakistan, NCOC's latest data shows.
  • Active cases of the virus surge to 94,573.
  • Pakistan reports another 118 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Over 3,838 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

This was revealed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, another 118 people lost their lives to the virus.

As many as 3,838 people tested positive for the virus after 52,112 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC's data. This brings the positivity rate to 7.36%. The positivity rate has been over 6% for the last nine days.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 94,573 on August 31.

A total of 1,039,758 people have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 118 fatalities, have risen to 25,788.

Pakistan's total confirmed case count now stands at 1,160,119.

Read more: Pakistan sees highest daily coronavirus deaths in fourth wave

Pakistan is reporting 4,099 new infections on average each day, 70% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 53,314,628 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 12.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 745,808 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 59 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

More From Health:

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Elective surgeries suspended in Punjab’s four hospitals

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Elective surgeries suspended in Punjab’s four hospitals
Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack

Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack
US blogger Cynthia Richie reportedly joins PTV

US blogger Cynthia Richie reportedly joins PTV
Elected members of AJK cabinet sworn in as ministers

Elected members of AJK cabinet sworn in as ministers
Opposition's problems will increase in coming days, warns Sheikh Rasheed

Opposition's problems will increase in coming days, warns Sheikh Rasheed
Honey-bee farm set up in Lodhran to provide transgender persons with an opportunity to earn

Honey-bee farm set up in Lodhran to provide transgender persons with an opportunity to earn
PTI Punjab MPA acquires interim bail in harassment case

PTI Punjab MPA acquires interim bail in harassment case
Parliamentary committees' delegation receive briefing from military amid evolving Afghanistan situation

Parliamentary committees' delegation receive briefing from military amid evolving Afghanistan situation
In bid to help women, Punjab IGP orders setting up anti-harassment and violence cell

In bid to help women, Punjab IGP orders setting up anti-harassment and violence cell
Sindh govt to begin vaccination for school, college students from Sept 6

Sindh govt to begin vaccination for school, college students from Sept 6
An Opposition leader is jailed if from PPP but may move freely if from Lahore: Bilawal

An Opposition leader is jailed if from PPP but may move freely if from Lahore: Bilawal
Fawad worries about 'hub of extremist organisations' in Afghanistan if mistakes repeated

Fawad worries about 'hub of extremist organisations' in Afghanistan if mistakes repeated

Latest

view all