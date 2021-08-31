Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118

Pakistan has administered at least 53,314,628 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

At least 3,838 people test positive for coronavirus in Pakistan, NCOC's latest data shows.

Active cases of the virus surge to 94,573.

Pakistan reports another 118 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Over 3,838 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

This was revealed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, another 118 people lost their lives to the virus.

As many as 3,838 people tested positive for the virus after 52,112 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC's data. This brings the positivity rate to 7.36%. The positivity rate has been over 6% for the last nine days.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 94,573 on August 31.



A total of 1,039,758 people have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 118 fatalities, have risen to 25,788.

Pakistan's total confirmed case count now stands at 1,160,119.

Pakistan is reporting 4,099 new infections on average each day, 70% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.



Pakistan has administered at least 53,314,628 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 12.3% of the country’s population.



During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 745,808 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 59 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

