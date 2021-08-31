 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Post Karachi jalsa, PDM plans another meeting on Sept 8: sources

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C) while delivering his address at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi, on August 29, 2021: Photo: Geo News
Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C) while delivering his address at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi, on August 29, 2021: Photo: Geo News

  • PDM to hold important meeting on September 8 following Karachi jalsa.
  • This will be PDM's second meeting in two weeks as the Opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over past couple of months.
  • Former PM Nawaz Sharif expected to attend meeting virtually.

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called another meeting of the anti-government alliance in Islamabad on September 8, Geo News reported Tuesday morning, citing sources.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will also, according to the sources, attend this meeting via video link.

The alliance will consult on speeding up its anti-government movement, the sources said, adding that the long march will also come under discussion.

Related items

A schedule of public rallies and the road caravan routes will be finalised at the PDM meeting, the sources said.

This will be PDM's second meeting in two weeks as the Opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months.

On Sunday, the PDM, in its first power show in months, at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah, declared its campaign is very much alive, and called upon the people to "rise and bring a revolution".

The Opposition alliance had said it will "bury the government with a tide of people that will storm Islamabad".

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was the last to address the rally, had said that the three-year performance of the PTI has revealed how the government has turned the state and the people "insecure".

‘PDM to be dealt with as per law’

Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said if the PDM marched on Islamabad, it would be dealt with as per law adding that the politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was irresponsible.

Taking a jibe at the PDM, he had said that the opposition's "timing and tuning" were both messed up.

"Opposition should prepare for the next elections as its narrative will not get acceptance from the masses," he had said.

Sh Rashid had said the opposition was not aware of Pakistani politics, adding that they were focused on petty issues while Pakistan’s politics was heading towards international matters.

The minister had said that the people of Pakistan were now aware of political issues, adding that by the time the next general elections are held, all pending NAB cases will be resolved.

More From Pakistan:

Use of smartphones banned at Peshawar airport lounges

Use of smartphones banned at Peshawar airport lounges
FATF conditions: Real estate agents, builders to share information of buyers, sellers with FBR

FATF conditions: Real estate agents, builders to share information of buyers, sellers with FBR
Pakistan to launch national 911 emergency helpline to curb crime

Pakistan to launch national 911 emergency helpline to curb crime
Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118

Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118
Surge in COVID-19 cases: Elective surgeries suspended in Punjab’s four hospitals

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Elective surgeries suspended in Punjab’s four hospitals
Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack

Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack
US blogger Cynthia Richie reportedly joins PTV

US blogger Cynthia Richie reportedly joins PTV
Elected members of AJK cabinet sworn in as ministers

Elected members of AJK cabinet sworn in as ministers
Opposition's problems will increase in coming days, warns Sheikh Rasheed

Opposition's problems will increase in coming days, warns Sheikh Rasheed
Honey-bee farm set up in Lodhran to provide transgender persons with an opportunity to earn

Honey-bee farm set up in Lodhran to provide transgender persons with an opportunity to earn
PTI Punjab MPA acquires interim bail in harassment case

PTI Punjab MPA acquires interim bail in harassment case
Parliamentary committees' delegation receive briefing from military amid evolving Afghanistan situation

Parliamentary committees' delegation receive briefing from military amid evolving Afghanistan situation

Latest

view all