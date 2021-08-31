Post Karachi jalsa, PDM plans another meeting on Sept 8: sources

Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C) while delivering his address at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi, on August 29, 2021: Photo: Geo News

PDM to hold important meeting on September 8 following Karachi jalsa.

This will be PDM's second meeting in two weeks as the Opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over past couple of months.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif expected to attend meeting virtually.

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called another meeting of the anti-government alliance in Islamabad on September 8, Geo News reported Tuesday morning, citing sources.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will also, according to the sources, attend this meeting via video link.

The alliance will consult on speeding up its anti-government movement, the sources said, adding that the long march will also come under discussion.



A schedule of public rallies and the road caravan routes will be finalised at the PDM meeting, the sources said.

On Sunday, the PDM, in its first power show in months, at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah, declared its campaign is very much alive, and called upon the people to "rise and bring a revolution".

The Opposition alliance had said it will "bury the government with a tide of people that will storm Islamabad".

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was the last to address the rally, had said that the three-year performance of the PTI has revealed how the government has turned the state and the people "insecure".

‘PDM to be dealt with as per law’

Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said if the PDM marched on Islamabad, it would be dealt with as per law adding that the politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was irresponsible.

Taking a jibe at the PDM, he had said that the opposition's "timing and tuning" were both messed up.

"Opposition should prepare for the next elections as its narrative will not get acceptance from the masses," he had said.

Sh Rashid had said the opposition was not aware of Pakistani politics, adding that they were focused on petty issues while Pakistan’s politics was heading towards international matters.

The minister had said that the people of Pakistan were now aware of political issues, adding that by the time the next general elections are held, all pending NAB cases will be resolved.