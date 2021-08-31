 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
AFP

Pakistani microfinance pioneer receives Asia’s ‘Nobel Prize’

By
AFP

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

The Ramon Magsaysay Award was established in 1957 to honour people and groups tackling development problems. AP File Photo
The Ramon Magsaysay Award was established in 1957 to honour people and groups tackling development problems. AP File Photo

  • Ramon Magsaysay Award is Asia's equivalent to the Nobel Prize.
  • Bangladesh's Firdausi Qadri, wins the award for helping development of a cheap oral vaccine against cholera.
  • Filipino fisherman Roberto Ballon was recognised for helping "revive a dying fishing industry".

MANILA: Pakistani microfinance pioneer, who developed an interest- and collateral-free microfinance programme, a Bangladeshi scientist, and a Filipino fisherman were among Tuesday's winners of what is Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award was established in 1957 to honour people and groups tackling development problems.

It was held virtually this year after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Muhammad Amjad Saqib, 64, was one of five recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Award — named after a Filipino president killed in a plane crash — for her "life-long devotion to the scientific profession" and "untiring contributions to vaccine development".

Pakistani development worker Saqib developed the "first-of-its-kind" interest- and collateral-free microfinance programme, Akhuwat, which has helped millions of poor families.

Nearly two decades after its launch, Akhuwat has grown into the nation's largest microfinance institution, distributing the equivalent of $900 million and boasting an almost 100% loan repayment rate, the award foundation said.

Saqib, who uses places of worship to hand out money, was cited for "his inspiring belief that human goodness and solidarity will find ways to eradicate poverty."

Bangladesh's Firdausi Qadri, 70, who helped develop a cheap oral vaccine against cholera, was also a winner for the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021.

Working at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, Qadri had a "key role" in creating more affordable vaccines to combat cholera and typhoid, the Manila-based award foundation said in a statement.

Qadri was also cited for her leading role in a mass vaccination effort in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh's southeastern district of Cox's Bazar in recent years that prevented a cholera outbreak.

The disease causes acute diarrhoea and spreads through contaminated food and water.

Qadri was also cited for her efforts to build up Bangladesh's scientific research capacity.

"I´m overwhelmed, extremely delighted but also humbled," Qadri said in a video message shared by the foundation.

Another winner was Filipino fisherman Roberto Ballon, 53, who was recognised for helping "revive a dying fishing industry" on the southern island of Mindanao where abandoned fishponds had destroyed mangrove forests.

With government backing, Ballon and other small-scale fishermen replanted 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of mangrove forests by 2015, boosting their fish catch and quality of life.

"What was once a desert of abandoned fishponds is now an expanse of healthy mangrove forests rich with marine and terrestrial life," the award foundation noted.

American Steven Muncy, founder of the Philippines-based NGO Community and Family Services International, was recognised for helping refugees, assisting victims of natural disasters, and getting former child soldiers back to school in Asia.

Indonesian documentary maker Watchdoc, which focuses on human rights, social justice, and the environment, also won recognition for its "highly principled crusade for an independent media organisation".

More From World:

UK foreign secretary says allegations of no calls to Islamabad, Kabul 'not credible, deeply irresponsible'

UK foreign secretary says allegations of no calls to Islamabad, Kabul 'not credible, deeply irresponsible'

US troops exit: Who was the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan?

US troops exit: Who was the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan?

How to break free of the shackles of stupidity

How to break free of the shackles of stupidity
Afghanistan, not the 'graveyard of empires' but the playground of empires

Afghanistan, not the 'graveyard of empires' but the playground of empires
Any legitimacy, support will have to be earned: US warns Taliban

Any legitimacy, support will have to be earned: US warns Taliban
Taliban celebrate as America’s ‘longest war’ in Afghanistan comes to an end

Taliban celebrate as America’s ‘longest war’ in Afghanistan comes to an end
Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan

Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan
Last US troops leave Afghanistan ending 20-year war

Last US troops leave Afghanistan ending 20-year war
Timeline: Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

Timeline: Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan
US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan

US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan
UN Council adopts Afghanistan resolution, but no 'safe zone'

UN Council adopts Afghanistan resolution, but no 'safe zone'
Taliban restrict opium cultivation in Afghanistan

Taliban restrict opium cultivation in Afghanistan

Latest

view all