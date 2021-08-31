 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gets vaccinated

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, seen receiving a jab, in photo shared by Jamiar Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, on August 31, 2021.
Chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has got himself vaccinated, the party announced on Tuesday.

A photo released by JUI Pakistan on Twitter showed Fazlur Rehman seated on a sofa with his left sleeve rolled up as a man injected him.

Back in March, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the chief of the Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had to suspend all political activities after developing a fever that lasted for two straight days.

He was tested for coronavirus, but the report came back negative.

Thereafter, in June, after feeling unwell, he was tested once more, but that too came back negative.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was criticised severely by then information minister, Shibli Faraz, when following Prime Minister Imran Khan testing positive for coronavirus in March, Fazl had sought to cast doubt over the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine, saying “either the vaccine is fraud or the coronavirus”.


