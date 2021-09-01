Shaniera Akram is counting down the days till she can see husband Wasim Akram again

Shaniera Akram (left) and Wasim Akram pose for a picture. Photo: Instagram/ @iamshaniera

Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera Akram is counting down the days until she can reunite with husband Wasim Akram.



The couple has been apart for 11 long months now due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

"2 more days to go till we are back together again! Hang on @wasimakramliveofficial," Shaniera captioned her Instagram post of a picture with husband Wasim Akram.





Shaniera and daughter Aiyla have been stranded in Australia for the last 11 months, while Wasim was in Pakistan. The former cricketer, however, is now in Melbourne and has been in quarantine, waiting to reunite with his wife and daughter.

He has been sharing updates from his quarantine time on social media outlets Twitter and Instagram to show fans how he has been spending his time.

He had said that his wife motivated him during his initial two difficult days of quarantine in Melbourne, Australia.



The cricketer shared a brief video of his quarantine on Twitter Saturday, explaining how it's not so easy to find motivation.



Quarantine life is difficult, but Shaniera motivated me, he had said, adding that quarantine life is very difficult for both mental and physical health.

Wasim Akram advised people in quarantine to exercise and showed fans his equipment which included an exercise cycle and weights. "You can do anything if you want," he said.

