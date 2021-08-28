What is Wasim Akram up to during his quarantine in Australia?

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Former national cricket team captain Wasim Akram says his wife Shaniera Akram motivated him during his initial two difficult days of quarantine in Melbourne, Australia.



Wasim Akram is in Melbourne to meet his wife and daughter after 11 months. But he has to quarantine before he can do that.

The cricketer shared a brief video of his quarantine on Twitter Saturday, explaining how it's not so easy to find motivation.

Quarantine life is difficult, but Shaniera motivated me, he said.

"Quarantine life is very difficult for both mental and physical health," he said.

Wasim Akram advised people in quarantine to exercise and showed fans his equipment which included an exercise cycle and weights. "You can do anything if you want," he said.

Shaniera and the couple's daughter have been stranded in Australia since last year due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.