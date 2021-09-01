 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Consignment of 1m doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine reaches Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

A consignment of Russian made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, purchased by the National Disaster Management Authority, has arrived in Islamabad. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan
A consignment of Russian made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, purchased by the National Disaster Management Authority, has arrived in Islamabad. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan

  • First consignment of Sputnik V arrives in Islamabad.
  • It comprises one million doses and has been handed over to health ministry.
  • Sputnik vaccine doses will be distributed among country's provinces as per demand,  says health ministry official.

ISLAMABAD: A consignment of Russian made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, purchased by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has arrived in Islamabad, the authority's spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

This is the first Sputnik V vaccine consignment to have reached Islamabad. It comprises one million doses and has been handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services, the NDMA spokesperson said.

The Sputnik vaccine doses will be distributed among the country's provinces as per demand, a health ministry official said.

Related items

In June, the vaccine's developers said Sputnik V was around 90% effective against the Delta variant.

Pakistan received its first shipment of privately-imported Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in March this year, at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The country had imported 50,000 doses of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine and all doses were given exclusively to major hospitals.

At the time, the double-dose Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine available in Pakistan in the private sector as earlier the country was relying on the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine only.

More From Health:

New coronavirus variant detected in South Africa

New coronavirus variant detected in South Africa
Coronavirus kills another 101 as Pakistan continues battle against fourth wave

Coronavirus kills another 101 as Pakistan continues battle against fourth wave

Myocarditis risk higher for Covid than for vaccines: study

Myocarditis risk higher for Covid than for vaccines: study
Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118

Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118
Another 66 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan

Another 66 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan
160,000 protest in France against Covid rules

160,000 protest in France against Covid rules
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Govt sets price of booster dose at Rs1,270

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Govt sets price of booster dose at Rs1,270
Fatigue, shortness of breath persist in Covid patients for a year: study

Fatigue, shortness of breath persist in Covid patients for a year: study
New Zealand extends national virus lockdown

New Zealand extends national virus lockdown
Another 95 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan

Another 95 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan
YouTube says it removed 1 million 'dangerous' videos on COVID-19

YouTube says it removed 1 million 'dangerous' videos on COVID-19
COVID-19 origins: US intelligence report given to Biden 'inconclusive'

COVID-19 origins: US intelligence report given to Biden 'inconclusive'

Latest

view all