Several parts of Karachi experience power outage

Technicians are silhouetted as they fix cables on a power transmission line in Karachi, Pakistan January 9, 2017. — Reuters

Several parts of Karachi on Wednesday evening reported a power outage, the city's power utility K-Electric reported.

According to Geo News, around 80% of the city's areas have lost power, with 1,400 of 1,900 feeders having tripped.

The areas to lose power include Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Saddar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Clifton and Defence.

A quick telephonic survey among consumers conducted by Geo.tv revealed that Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 10, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Blocks 7 and 9, Government Teachers Society, Scheme 33, Gulzar-e-Hijri, and Clifton Block 7, all lost power at around the same time — between 4:10 and 4:20pm.

A consumer told Geo.tv that just before the outage, there was a pronounced fluctuation in the power supply.



Geo News Bureau Chief Faheem Siddiqui said that the high power transmission lines that receive power supply from National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) tripped, resulting in the non functioning of several feeders that supply power to various parts of the city.

KE said that a fault had occurred in a 500kV transmission line, which affected power supply to Karachi and some areas of Sindh. It said that it is in constant touch with NTDC over the matter.

'500kV Jamshoro switchyard energised'

Later, an update from the Ministry of Energy at 5:19pm revealed that power supply to KE from NTDC has been restored.

Moreover, in another update, the ministry said that at 4:46pm, the 500kV switchyard at Jamshoro was energised.

Thereafter, in yet another update, the ministry noted that at 4:09, lightning struck a 220kV switchyard of the Jamshoro grid station, "damaging isolator D8Q11 relating to 220kV Jamshoro - Tando Muhammad Khan cct#1".

It said the circuits were subsequently restored.

Citizens unable to register complaints

KE, in response to reports from several Karachi areas of an interruption in power supply, earlier said on Twitter it is "actively monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space".

A consumer reported that they were unable to register a complaint on the KE app. They said that the call centre number 118 and the KE SMS service were also out of order when they tried to go that route.



Resultantly, KE's Twitter account was flooded with queries.

Rain forecast

A lot of the neighbourhoods where a power outage was reported were areas where drizzling was also reported.

The Met department has forecast rainfall for Karachi till September 3. The city is expected to receive heavy rains, dust storms and thunderstorms on September 2 and 3, said Director Met Department Sardar Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz further stated that thunder cells over the city are likely to form on Wednesday afternoon.

Substation destroyed in explosion

Photo by Geo News.

Earlier this morning, a power substation set up in the SITE industrial area was destroyed by an explosion.

Sources within the police told Geo News a loud explosion took place near Valika Chowrangi at SITE this morning, the sound of which could be heard from afar. The blast caused the walls of the substation to collapse and set fire to the office adjacent to the substation, causing severe damage.

Photo by Geo News.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari Fida Hussain Januri said it was not immediately clear whether the blast occurred inside the substation or the adjacent plot's underground tank burst due to accumulation of gas.



Januri said that the staff of the bomb disposal squad and K Electric would be able to report on the situation better after inspecting the site.



Photo by Geo News.

Edhi Foundation staff rushed to the spot on receiving word of the blast but according to police, no casualties were reported. The fire brigade was also called but the fire was extinguished before they arrived.





