Met dept warns Karachi, other Sindh cities of urban flooding

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad may be hit by urban flooding in the days to come due to monsoon rains.

According to a notification issued by the Met department, monsoon currents from upper and central parts of the country are now likely to cause rain and thunderstorms in the country's southern areas.

Wind pressure in Karachi is low and it extends from the south to the east, Director Met Department Sardar Sarfaraz said in a statement.

Karachi is likely to receive rainfall till September 3. The city is expected to receive heavy rains, dust storms and thunderstorms on September 2 and 3, he added.

Sarfaraz further stated that thunder cells over the city are likely to form on Wednesday afternoon.

The Met department has asked all relevant authorities to remain alert during the forecast period and has issued warnings that the windstorm may have damaging effects in the city.

The weather department has also issued urban flooding warnings in other cities of Sindh and flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Balochistan.

Following the prediction of thunderstorms, the Civil Aviation Authority has issued an alert for Karachi International Airport to deal with the rain situation.

In the notification, it was directed that planes should be parked in a safe place within the airport and weights should be tied with planes so they do not collide with each other due to stormy winds.

Orders for deploying bird shooters was also issued for safe landings and take-offs of aircrafts.

Another monsoon spell in mid-September

Sardar Sarfaraz informed of another monsoon spell that may occur in Sindh by either September 8 or 9.

Another low pressure could form in the Bay of Bengal by September 6, he said.

He further added that this year Sindh has recorded less than 70% rainfall during the monsoon season.