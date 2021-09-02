 
Thursday Sep 02 2021
Web Desk

Taliban have right to raise voice for Muslims anywhere, including Kashmir: Suhail Shaheen

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2021. — Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said that the group has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere, including in Kashmir.

In a Zoom interview with BBC Urdu, Shaheen, who was speaking from Doha, said that the Taliban do not have a policy to raise arms against any country.

"We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India, and any other country," he said.

According to Shaheen: "We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens. They are entitled to equal rights under your laws."

Speaking of the Haqqani network, the spokesperson said there is "no such group" and they are "a part of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan".

More to follow.

