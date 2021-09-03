Met department predicts heavy rain for several parts of Sindh today

Met department predicts heavy rain in several parts of Sindh. Courtesy: AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Sindh and eastern parts of Blochistan are likely to receive rain with strong winds on Friday.

Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Shaheed Benazirabad are the areas in Sindh that are expected to receive thundershowers today.



Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Karachi and Jamshoro are also likely to receive thundershowers, according to the Met department.

Rain is also expected in Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Islamkot, Mithi and Nagarparkar, said.

Hot and dry weather is expected to prevail in other parts of the country, the Meteorological Department said.

Earlier, the Met department had predicted rain in Sindh from 31 August to September 3 and had asked all relevant authorities to remain alert during the forecast period. It had also issued warnings that the windstorm may have damaging effects.

The weather department had also issued warnings of urban flooding in Karachi and other cities of Sindh, adding that flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Balochistan can also take place.

Different localities in Karachi received rain on Thursday, however, roads became flooded with rainwater and traffic jams later followed.

Rain was reported in a large number of areas in the city, including Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad, Yasinabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Manghopir, Sher Shah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Port Qasim.