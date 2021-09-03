 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Met department predicts heavy rain for several parts of Sindh today

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Met department predicts heavy rain in several parts of Sindh. Courtesy: AFP/File
Met department predicts heavy rain in several parts of Sindh. Courtesy: AFP/File 

  • Rain with strong winds and thundershowers expected in Sindh and the Eastern parts of Balochistan. 
  • Hot and dry weather is expected to prevail in other parts of the country. 
  • Heavy rain is expected at some places in Sindh. 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Sindh and eastern parts of Blochistan are likely to receive rain with strong winds on Friday. 

Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Shaheed Benazirabad are the areas in Sindh that are expected to receive thundershowers today. 

Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Karachi and Jamshoro are also likely to receive thundershowers, according to the Met department. 

Rain is also expected in Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Islamkot, Mithi and Nagarparkar,  said.

Hot and dry weather is expected to prevail in other parts of the country, the Meteorological Department said the Met department. 

Read More: Karachi Weather Update 

Earlier, the Met department had predicted rain in Sindh from 31 August to September 3 and had asked all relevant authorities to remain alert during the forecast period. It had also issued warnings that the windstorm may have damaging effects. 

The weather department had also issued warnings of urban flooding in Karachi and other cities of Sindh, adding that flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Balochistan can also take place. 

Different localities in Karachi received rain on Thursday, however, roads became flooded with rainwater and traffic jams later followed. 

Rain was reported in a large number of areas in the city, including Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad, Yasinabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Manghopir, Sher Shah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Port Qasim. 

More From Pakistan:

UK foreign secretary in Pakistan to discuss evolving Afghanistan situation

UK foreign secretary in Pakistan to discuss evolving Afghanistan situation
Pakistan advises Afghan leaders to show wisdom

Pakistan advises Afghan leaders to show wisdom
HEC issues alert on unrecognised institutions for students

HEC issues alert on unrecognised institutions for students

36 Pakistani varsities feature in Times Higher Education ranking

36 Pakistani varsities feature in Times Higher Education ranking
Urban flooding, traffic jams amid downpour in Karachi

Urban flooding, traffic jams amid downpour in Karachi
Punjab should provide better environment for women instead of imposing restrictions: Shireen Mazari

Punjab should provide better environment for women instead of imposing restrictions: Shireen Mazari
Hospital inflow at highest level since start of pandemic due to Delta variant: Asad Umar

Hospital inflow at highest level since start of pandemic due to Delta variant: Asad Umar
Balochistan's first chief minister Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away at 93

Balochistan's first chief minister Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away at 93
Explainer: Here is all you need to know about legislating through joint session

Explainer: Here is all you need to know about legislating through joint session
US to send 4mn more doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan: report

US to send 4mn more doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan: report
Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan closed due to security threats: source

Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan closed due to security threats: source
Lahore gang-rape case: Arrested factory owner claims women levelled false allegations

Lahore gang-rape case: Arrested factory owner claims women levelled false allegations

Latest

view all