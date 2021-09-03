 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's COVID-19 graph shows declining trend

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

With 57 more deaths, the death toll crossed the 26,000 mark and now stands at 26,035, according to the NCOC stats. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
With 57 more deaths, the death toll crossed the 26,000 mark and now stands at 26,035, according to the NCOC stats. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan showing decline trend since last three days, fall to 90,076 Friday morning.
  • Country has recorded less than 4,000 daily new coronavirus cases for majority of this week.
  • Positivity rate stands at 6.33%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 graph has been showing a declining trend as the country has mostly been recording less than 4,000 daily infections all of this week.

The South Asian country registered 3,787 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours after 59,745 tests were taken, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,171,578, the National Command and Operation Centre's data showed Friday morning.

The number of active coronavirus cases, too, have been declining for the last three days. The active cases fell to 90,076 Friday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.33%.

With 57 more deaths, the death toll crossed the 26,000 mark and now stands at 26,035, according to the NCOC stats.

The country’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases. Over 6,595 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the number of Pakistan's cumulative recoveries to 1,055,467.

Read more: US to send 4mn more doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan: report

Pakistan is reporting 3,911 new infections on average each day, 67% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 58,156,714 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 13.4% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,019,949 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 43 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

More From Health:

UK foreign secretary in Pakistan to discuss evolving Afghanistan situation

UK foreign secretary in Pakistan to discuss evolving Afghanistan situation
Met department predicts heavy rain for several parts of Sindh today

Met department predicts heavy rain for several parts of Sindh today
Pakistan advises Afghan leaders to show wisdom

Pakistan advises Afghan leaders to show wisdom
HEC issues alert on unrecognised institutions for students

HEC issues alert on unrecognised institutions for students

36 Pakistani varsities feature in Times Higher Education ranking

36 Pakistani varsities feature in Times Higher Education ranking
Urban flooding, traffic jams amid downpour in Karachi

Urban flooding, traffic jams amid downpour in Karachi
Punjab should provide better environment for women instead of imposing restrictions: Shireen Mazari

Punjab should provide better environment for women instead of imposing restrictions: Shireen Mazari
Coronavirus: What's the Mu variant? And will we keep seeing more concerning variants?

Coronavirus: What's the Mu variant? And will we keep seeing more concerning variants?
Hospital inflow at highest level since start of pandemic due to Delta variant: Asad Umar

Hospital inflow at highest level since start of pandemic due to Delta variant: Asad Umar
Balochistan's first chief minister Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away at 93

Balochistan's first chief minister Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away at 93
Explainer: Here is all you need to know about legislating through joint session

Explainer: Here is all you need to know about legislating through joint session
US to send 4mn more doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan: report

US to send 4mn more doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan: report

Latest

view all