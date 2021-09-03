Pakistan's COVID-19 graph shows declining trend

With 57 more deaths, the death toll crossed the 26,000 mark and now stands at 26,035, according to the NCOC stats. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan showing decline trend since last three days, fall to 90,076 Friday morning.

Country has recorded less than 4,000 daily new coronavirus cases for majority of this week.

Positivity rate stands at 6.33%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 graph has been showing a declining trend as the country has mostly been recording less than 4,000 daily infections all of this week.



The South Asian country registered 3,787 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours after 59,745 tests were taken, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,171,578, the National Command and Operation Centre's data showed Friday morning.

The number of active coronavirus cases, too, have been declining for the last three days. The active cases fell to 90,076 Friday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.33%.



With 57 more deaths, the death toll crossed the 26,000 mark and now stands at 26,035, according to the NCOC stats.

The country’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases. Over 6,595 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the number of Pakistan's cumulative recoveries to 1,055,467.

Read more: US to send 4mn more doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan: report

Pakistan is reporting 3,911 new infections on average each day, 67% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 58,156,714 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 13.4% of the country’s population.



During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,019,949 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 43 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.