Twitter salutes Haider Ali for grabbing gold to make Pakistan proud

Ukraine's Mykola Zhabnyak (L), Pakistan's Haider Ali (Centre), and Brazil's Joao Victor Teixeira de Souza Silva (R) posing with their medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. Courtesy: Paralympic Games Twitter/@Paralympics

Pakistani Twitterati showered praise on Para-athlete Haider Ali Friday after he made history by becoming the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020.

Minutes after it was revealed that Haider Ali had won the gold medal in the discus throw, the athlete's name started trending on Pakistani Twitter.

Thousands of users swarmed the micro-blogging site to congratulate Ali for for his stellar achievement. Here's how Pakistanis reacted to the win:

'Historic Moment'

'First ever Paralympic Gold'

'Raising the Pakistani flag'

'Best ever Moment'

'Biggest moment in sports this year'

Haider Ali won the gold medal in the Men's Discus Throw competition, heaving the discus at an impressive 55.26m distance.

Ali's throw was a personal record and three meters longer than Ukraine's Mykola Zhabnyak who finished in second place at the competition.

Read More: Haider Ali's historic win



Earlier, Haider Ali had competed in the long jump at the Paralympics, winning a silver medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016.