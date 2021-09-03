WhatsApp introducing Money Heist stickers

Animated stickers of Money Heist characters that WhatsApp is releasing worldwide today. Courtesy: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is releasing an animated sticker pack featuring Money Heist characters as the series started trending worldwide on social media on September 3, WABetaInfo reported on Friday.

WhatsApp is releasing the sticker pack to celebrate the release of the new season of the popular Netflix show Money Heist (La Casa De Papel).

The sticker pack is going to be available in all countries and it will feature animated versions of the show characters. The sticker pack is called Sticker Heist.



Even if WhatsApp is working on different new features under development, it keeps working on new sticker packs, WABetaInfo reported.



The sticker pack can be downloaded from the WhatsApp sticker store directly.