FIR registered against Syed Ali Geelani's family for 'raising pro-independence slogans'

India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case against the family of recently deceased veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, according to media reports on Saturday evening.



Sources told Geo News that the case has been registered at the Budgam police station for "raising pro-independence slogans".

Moreover, it was reported that the case has also been registered in view of the fact that Geelani's body was wrapped in the green and white flag of Pakistan prior to his burial.

The bereaved family chanted slogans in favour of independence and Pakistan as his body was taken away. They were tortured and locked in a room by Indian forces, according to media reports.

Geelani's death

Geelani passed away on Wednesday in the Indian-occupied Kashmir city of Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the veteran Kashmiri leader was 92.

He was an uncompromising campaigner against Indian rule and had been under house arrest for the past 11 years. He had been ill for several months.

He was suffering from multiple ailments and the continued house arrest had taken a heavy toll on his health, KMS said.

KMS, citing family sources, reported that he "developed serious complications on Wednesday afternoon and breathed his last in the evening".

“He had chest congestion and breathing problems. He passed away at 10:30pm," they said.

Funeral at Cemetery of Martyrs denied

Reports of the Indian occupational forces putting pressure on Geelani’s family to bury him in the night without a proper funeral surfaced soon after news of his demise broke.



According to the Foreign Office: "As the family was preparing for the last rites, a heavy contingent of the occupation forces raided his residence in Srinagar, harassed the family members and snatched Geelani’s body. When the family members told the raiding party that Geelani’s will was to be buried in the 'Cemetery of Martyrs' in Srinagar, they were reportedly told that India would not allow Geelani’s burial at the place of his choosing."

Indian media subsequently reported that Geelani has been buried.

A curfew has been imposed in the valley and all internet services snapped.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the barbaric moves by India.

"Government of India is so afraid of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and what he stood for that they have now resorted to this inhuman act even after his passing away. This shows the degree of callousness on part of the occupation forces and demonstrates beyond doubt that India would trample all civil and human values in perpetuating its occupation of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the Foreign Office said.

