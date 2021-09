Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Confe­rence Syed Ali Shah Geelani. — AFP/File

A symbol of the Kashmiri freedom movement, and former chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Confe­rence (APHC), Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away on Wednesday in the Indian-occupied Kashmir city of Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the veteran Kashmiri leader was 92.

Geelani had been under house arrest for many years, KMS added.







