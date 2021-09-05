FM Qureshi speaks to Iranian counterpart over Afghanistan situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L) and Iran's foreign minister. Photo: AFP

FM Qureshi holds telephonic conversation with Iranian counterpart.

Pakistan attaches significant importance to its relations with Iran, says FM Qureshi.

Iranian foreign minister lauds Pakistan's concerted efforts to look for a coordinated strategy towards Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke to his Iranian counterpart Sunday to discuss the Afghanistan, as the Taliban gear up to announce a new government in the war-ravaged country.

The foreign minister spoke to Iran's Hossein Ameer Abdollahian over the phone, stated Radio Pakistan, adding that both representatives agreed to continue consulting each other over the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The two sides exchanged views in detail about latest developments in Afghanistan and also agreed on holding a virtual conference of Afghanistan's neighbours at the level of representatives in the upcoming days.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan attaches significant importance to its relations with Afghanistan, while his Iranian counterpart lauded Qureshi's "concerted efforts to evolve a coordinated strategy in the backdrop of situation in Afghanistan."



He thanked FM Qureshi for his recent visit to Iran.

Qureshi meets Iranian president, briefs him on Afghanistan situation

Last month, Qureshi visited Tehran where he met newly elected Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

During his trip, Qureshi briefed President Raisi on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and apprised him of Pakistan’s perspective and underlined a coordinated approach.

Shedding light on the way forward, he had said, “It is important for the neighbours of Afghanistan for continued consultations on the way forward as peace in Afghanistan would lead to economic and political benefits for the region.”

During his meeting, the minister had conveyed heartfelt felicitations to President Raisi from the Pakistani leadership over his victory in the presidential election and over him receiving the Parliament’s endorsement on the Cabinet.

Pakistan's foreign minister had extended the invitation, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan to President Raisi, urging him to visit Pakistan. President Raisi had accepted it.

The meeting was part of the foreign minister's two-day visit to four countries — Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran — to promote a coordinated regional approach to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.