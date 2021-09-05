 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
Web Desk

FM Qureshi speaks to Iranian counterpart over Afghanistan situation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L) and Irans foreign minister. Photo: AFP
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L) and Iran's foreign minister. Photo: AFP

  • FM Qureshi holds telephonic conversation with Iranian counterpart. 
  • Pakistan attaches significant importance to its relations with Iran, says FM Qureshi. 
  • Iranian foreign minister lauds Pakistan's concerted efforts to look for a coordinated strategy towards Afghanistan. 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke to his Iranian counterpart Sunday to discuss the Afghanistan, as the Taliban gear up to announce a new government in the war-ravaged country. 

The foreign minister spoke to Iran's Hossein Ameer Abdollahian over the phone, stated Radio Pakistan, adding that both representatives agreed to continue consulting each other over the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The two sides exchanged views in detail about latest developments in Afghanistan and also agreed on holding a virtual conference of Afghanistan's neighbours at the level of representatives in the upcoming days.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan attaches significant importance to its relations with Afghanistan, while his Iranian counterpart lauded Qureshi's "concerted efforts to evolve a coordinated strategy in the backdrop of situation in Afghanistan."

He thanked FM Qureshi for his recent visit to Iran. 

Qureshi meets Iranian president, briefs him on Afghanistan situation

Last month, Qureshi visited Tehran where he met newly elected Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. 

During his trip, Qureshi briefed President Raisi on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and apprised him of Pakistan’s perspective and underlined a coordinated approach.

Shedding light on the way forward, he had said, “It is important for the neighbours of Afghanistan for continued consultations on the way forward as peace in Afghanistan would lead to economic and political benefits for the region.”

During his meeting, the minister had conveyed heartfelt felicitations to President Raisi from the Pakistani leadership over his victory in the presidential election and over him receiving the Parliament’s endorsement on the Cabinet.

Pakistan's foreign minister had extended the invitation, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan to President Raisi, urging him to visit Pakistan. President Raisi had accepted it.

The meeting was part of the foreign minister's two-day visit to four countries — Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran — to promote a coordinated regional approach to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

More From World:

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions
Google locks Afghan govt accounts as Taliban seek emails

Google locks Afghan govt accounts as Taliban seek emails
FIR registered against Syed Ali Geelani's family for 'raising pro-independence slogans'

FIR registered against Syed Ali Geelani's family for 'raising pro-independence slogans'
17 people killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul: reports

17 people killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul: reports
Kabul airport reopens for domestic flights, receipt of aid

Kabul airport reopens for domestic flights, receipt of aid
UN convenes int’l aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13

UN convenes int’l aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13
Two Abraaj partners accepted criminal charges to help US get Arif Naqvi

Two Abraaj partners accepted criminal charges to help US get Arif Naqvi
Taliban claim taking control of Panjshir

Taliban claim taking control of Panjshir
Taliban delegation meets Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in Doha

Taliban delegation meets Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in Doha
New Zealand police kill 'extremist' who stabbed six in supermarket

New Zealand police kill 'extremist' who stabbed six in supermarket
Taliban close to forming new Afghan govt, but Panjshir fighting continues

Taliban close to forming new Afghan govt, but Panjshir fighting continues
Taliban must respect rights, guarantee security as conditions for help: EU

Taliban must respect rights, guarantee security as conditions for help: EU

Latest

view all