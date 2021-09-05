 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
AFP

UAE loosens residency requirements with 'green visa'

By
AFP

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. — Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. — Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI: The UAE announced a new visa on Sunday allowing foreigners to work in the country without being sponsored by an employer, loosening residency requirements in an attempt to boost economic growth.

Foreigners in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates are generally only given limited visas tied to their employment, and long-term residency is difficult to obtain.

But those holding the new "green visa" will be able to work without company sponsorship, and can sponsor their parents and children up to 25 years old, officials said.

"It targets highly skilled individuals, investors, businesspeople, entrepreneurs, as well exceptional students and postgraduates," said Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi.

Resource-rich Gulf countries such as the UAE are increasingly seeking to diversify their economies and reduce reliance on oil.

The coronavirus pandemic has also impacted tourism and businesses in the UAE, whose economy was already slumping in recent years due to low oil prices.

In 2019, the UAE launched the 10-year "Golden visa" to attract wealthy individuals and highly skilled workers, the first such scheme in the Gulf.

Similar programmes have since been launched in other resource-rich Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Riyadh said in June 2019 that it will offer permanent residency for 800,000 riyals ($213,000) and a one-year renewable residency costing 100,000 riyals, allowing expats to do business and buy property without a Saudi sponsor.

Doha also flung open its property market to foreigners, with a scheme giving those buying homes or stores the right to longer-term or permanent residency permits.

Foreigners account for 90% of the 10 million population in the UAE, the Arab world´s second-largest economy after neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

More From World:

Boom time for Afghan arms dealers in Taliban heartland

Boom time for Afghan arms dealers in Taliban heartland
Taliban ban aerial firing in Kabul and other Afghan cities

Taliban ban aerial firing in Kabul and other Afghan cities
Qatar to operate daily aid flights to Afghanistan to provide essential supplies

Qatar to operate daily aid flights to Afghanistan to provide essential supplies

FM Qureshi speaks to Iranian counterpart over Afghanistan situation

FM Qureshi speaks to Iranian counterpart over Afghanistan situation
Battle for Panjshir Valley continues, US general warns of civil war in Afghanistan

Battle for Panjshir Valley continues, US general warns of civil war in Afghanistan

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions
Google locks Afghan govt accounts as Taliban seek emails

Google locks Afghan govt accounts as Taliban seek emails
FIR registered against Syed Ali Geelani's family for 'raising pro-independence slogans'

FIR registered against Syed Ali Geelani's family for 'raising pro-independence slogans'
17 people killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul: reports

17 people killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul: reports
Kabul airport reopens for domestic flights, receipt of aid

Kabul airport reopens for domestic flights, receipt of aid
UN convenes int’l aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13

UN convenes int’l aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13
Two Abraaj partners accepted criminal charges to help US get Arif Naqvi

Two Abraaj partners accepted criminal charges to help US get Arif Naqvi

Latest

view all