Monday Sep 06 2021
Billie Eilish stuns fans as she shares behind-the-scenes video from her concert special

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Billie Eilish amazed her fans as she transformed into a cartoon character for animated segments, wearing a motion capture suit in a behind-the-scenes video from highly anticipated concert film 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.'

The music sensation won hearts as she agave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how her animated alter-ego was created.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner shared a video to her Instagram Story in which she can be seen sporting a red and black motion capture suit covered with reflective markers.

'Shooting the motion picture for the animation in "a love letter to LA" craaaaaaazyy,' Eilish captioned the pic.

The songstress also wore a large black mocap helmet. Motion caption dots and lines were painted on her face and white balls were adhered to her hands, legs and shoes.

In 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles', Billie Eilish performs her new album on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. The live action scenes from the concert are intercut with animated segments in which Billie's character drives a car around Los Angeles.

