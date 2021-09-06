Will resolve Pakistan's concerns, say Taliban after announcing Panjshir victory

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid speaks at a press conference. Photo: AFP

Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any country, including Pakistan, says Zabiullah Mujahid.

Pakistan's concerns as a neighbouring country are valid, says Mujahid.

Afghanistan keen on becoming a part of CPEC, says Taliban spokesperson

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said Monday that the new Afghan government in the war-torn country would resolve all issues of concern to Pakistan.

The Taliban leader was holding a press conference shortly after the group announced it had captured Panjshir Valley, the bastion of the anti-Taliban forces.



"Pakistan's concerns as a neighbouring country are valid," said Mujahid. "Afghanistan's land will not be used against any country, including Pakistan," he added.

Islamabad had, in recent days, raised alarm after key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders were set free by the Taliban and thousands of other prisoners in Kabul, after the group consolidated its hold over Afghanstan.

Mujahid said Afghanistan was keen on becoming part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that Afghanistan wanted to partake in economic activities with the global community.

Any insurgency will be 'hit hard', says Taliban spokesman

Mujahid announced that Afghan forces would be asked to rejoin their security departments along with Taliban members.

The spokesman added that any insurgency against their rule would be "hit hard", after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley -- the last pocket of resistance.

"The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," Mujahid said.

"Anyone who picks up arms and start another resistance, without any doubts, will be our enemy.

"The war has ended, the country is getting out of the crisis. It is now time for peace and reconstruction. We need the people to support us."

Three weeks after seizing power but with no government so far announced, the spokesman said an "interim" system would first be announced to allow for changes.

"Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on technical issues," he said.

"We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved."

A key issue for the Taliban is the reopening of the airport in Kabul, which was the scene of a massive US-led evacuation plan that ended last week.

Qatar has been working with the Taliban on getting the airport back up and running, and Mujahid said "serious efforts" were under way to restore operations.

"Technical teams from Qatar, Turkey and UAE are working hard to repair the equipment," he said, adding that international flights will resume "soon".

Since their sweep to power last month, the Taliban have been met with widespread condemnation from the international community, with many fearing the government will be similar to the brutal regime of 1996 to 2001 when they were first in power.

Mujahid told the journalists at the press conference that "Afghanistan has the right to be recognised".

"The international community should open their embassies in Kabul," he said.