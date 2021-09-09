 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Reese Witherspoon left fans awestruck with her chic appearance in red dress as she posed alongside Julianna Margulies for The Morning Show photo call in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The charming showbiz star was looking drop dead gorgeous in an  eye-catching bright red double-breasted jacket worn on top of a black t-shirt during the styling session.

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Witherspoon paired her top with a set of matching slim-fitting pants that featured yellow and black stripes running down their sides.

She was spotted spending time with several of her castmates from the show during a photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel.

The 45-year-old performer was all smiles as she was seen flashing a wide smile while posing with her costars from the hit drama series, including Julianna Margulies and Hasan Minhaj.

Reese Witherspoon also wore a pair of high-heeled leather shoes while posing for a few shots. Her gorgeous blonde hair fell onto her backside, and she accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

