Gigi Hadid drops jaws with her style at New York Fashion Week

Supermodel Gigi Hadid stole the show with her stunning walk in maxi dress at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Zain Malik's sweetheart, 26, won hearts with her stunning walk in an avant-garde maxi dress at the star-studded show.



Bella Hadid'd sister appeared to be a style queen as she modeled an avant-garde dress and vest combo by the luxury brand.



The catwalk star wore a noticeably makeup-free visage and sported her dirty blonde hair pinned back from her face to keep her unique garment the focus.



Gigi Hadid's eye-catching runway number included a lively blue and yellow patterned long-sleeve dress and a solid black zip-up poncho layered over top, creating the ultimate contrast.