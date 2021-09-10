Pakistan grants visas to Indian team for tennis championship

A representational image. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan granted visas to the Indian tennis team partaking in the South Asian 12 & Under Tennis Team Championship Thursday.

The championship is starting from September 13 at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex. The Indian team was granted Pakistani visas in New Delhi.

The tennis championship is meant to pick the best team for the Asian Championship. Both boys and girls' tennis teams from India have been granted visas to travel to Pakistan for the event.



The visas were granted following the PTF's efforts, as it ensured the timely arrival of the foreign teams following the completion of the relevant formalities.



India has sent entries both for the boys and girls teams for the championship. Apart from India, Nepal has also sent entries for both categories while the Maldives will be featuring in the girl's category only.

Four South Asian countries, including Pakistan, are participating in the event. Bangladesh, due to surging COVID-19 cases in the country, has pulled out of the event. News from Sri Lanka is also not encouraging as it is undergoing a lockdown due to the virus.

This is for the first time in Pakistan’s history that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has awarded the Asia 12 & Under Team Championship, Regional Qualifying Event — South Asia 2021 to Pakistan.

Pakistan has already announced its teams for the event.

Pakistani Team

The players to make it to the boys team are Abubakar Talha (Wapda), Hamza Roman (SNGPL), and USA-based Mikaeel Shahbaz Ali Baig, who was given a wildcard.

The girl's team comprises Haniya Minhas (Army) — who was exempted from trials due to her exceptional performance and PTF rankings, Zunaisha Noor and Lalarukh Sajid.

ITF Certified Level 2 coaches Noumanul Haq and Sara Mansoor will be the non-playing captains of both teams.