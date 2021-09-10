 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

A statement released said Williams will undergo further evaluations concerning her health
A statement released said Williams will undergo further evaluations concerning her health

Famed talk show host Wendy Williams has cancelled all her public appearances, citing 'ongoing health issues.'

On Thursday, a statement was released on her TV show's Instagram account, saying Williams will undergo further evaluations. 

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," the statement read. "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

In May last year, the 57-year-old TV personality went on a hiatus due to underlying health issues surrounding her Graves' disease.

A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show told PEOPLE at the time that the star had been "dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

Williams first revealed her Graves' diagnosis publicly in February 2018, when she announced that she would be taking some time off from work after doctors prescribed her a "three weeks of vacation."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan
Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo
Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs
Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck
'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters
Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway
'Dear Evan Hansen' premieres at hybrid Toronto Film Festival

'Dear Evan Hansen' premieres at hybrid Toronto Film Festival

Latest

view all