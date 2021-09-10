Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

A statement released said Williams will undergo further evaluations concerning her health

Famed talk show host Wendy Williams has cancelled all her public appearances, citing 'ongoing health issues.'

On Thursday, a statement was released on her TV show's Instagram account, saying Williams will undergo further evaluations.

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," the statement read. "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

In May last year, the 57-year-old TV personality went on a hiatus due to underlying health issues surrounding her Graves' disease.

A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show told PEOPLE at the time that the star had been "dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

Williams first revealed her Graves' diagnosis publicly in February 2018, when she announced that she would be taking some time off from work after doctors prescribed her a "three weeks of vacation."