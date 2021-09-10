 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Reuters

Teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup, says Australian captain

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Australia captain Tim Paine. — Reuters
Australia captain Tim Paine. — Reuters

  • Australia captain Tim Paine says the chances of their first ever test against Afghanistan going ahead are "not looking good".
  • Paine questions why the game's governing body had remained quiet on the issue regarding the Taliban unwilling to let women play cricket.
  • "I don't think we want to be associated with countries that are taking things or opportunities off literally half of their population," the captain states.

Australia captain Tim Paine said the chances of their first-ever Test against Afghanistan going ahead are "not looking good" with the Taliban unwilling to let women play cricket and questioned why the game's governing body had remained quiet on the issue.

Australians are due to face the Afghanistan men's team in Hobart from November 27 but Cricket Australia said on Thursday they would not host the side if reports women's cricket would not be supported in the country were substantiated.

Paine also highlighted the International Cricket Council's (ICC) continued silence given that Afghanistan are due to take part in the Twenty20 World Cup, which starts from October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"(The Hobart test) is not looking good, we are in a world of trouble no doubt about that, but the reasoning around it is probably fair enough," Paine said on SEN radio.

"There are probably two levels to it. There's the cricket aspect to it from an ICC point of view that to be a test-playing nation you have to have an international women's team, obviously with the Taliban at the moment banning women from playing any sport and that has implications at an ICC level.

"Secondly from a female, human rights point of view, excluding half of your population from trying to do something is not on.

"I don't think we want to be associated with countries that are taking things or opportunities off literally half of their population."

Paine said he could not see how Afghanistan can be allowed to play in an ICC event under the current circumstances.

"At this stage we have heard from Cricket Australia, we've heard from the Australian government, we've heard from the Australian Cricketers Association," Paine said.

"But as yet we've heard nothing from the ICC, which I think is fascinating given there is a T20 World Cup in a month's time and at the moment Afghanistan are in that.

"It will be interesting to see what happens in that space. Does the team get kicked out of the World Cup?

"I imagine it will be impossible if teams are pulling out against playing against them and the governments are not letting them travel to our shores, then how a team like that can be allowed to play in an ICC sanctioned event is going to be very, very hard to see."

More From Sports:

Eng vs Ind: Fifth Test cancelled owing to COVID-19 concerns just hours before the match

Eng vs Ind: Fifth Test cancelled owing to COVID-19 concerns just hours before the match
Watch: American cricketer Jaskran Malhotra hits 6 sixes in an over

Watch: American cricketer Jaskran Malhotra hits 6 sixes in an over
T20 World Cup: ACB has accepted Rashid Khan’s resignation, say Afghan Taliban

T20 World Cup: ACB has accepted Rashid Khan’s resignation, say Afghan Taliban
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan left high and dry as BCCI snaps up DRS company for IPL

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan left high and dry as BCCI snaps up DRS company for IPL
Pakistan grants visas to Indian team for tennis championship

Pakistan grants visas to Indian team for tennis championship
T20 World Cup: Pakistan not in an 'ideal situation', admits Shadab Khan

T20 World Cup: Pakistan not in an 'ideal situation', admits Shadab Khan
Teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan: Paine

Teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan: Paine
Inam Butt eyes continuing winning run in World Beach Wrestling series

Inam Butt eyes continuing winning run in World Beach Wrestling series
Mohammad Asif to miss Asian snooker, World 6 Reds championships

Mohammad Asif to miss Asian snooker, World 6 Reds championships
ICC concerned about ban on Women’s Cricket in Afghanistan

ICC concerned about ban on Women’s Cricket in Afghanistan
Pak vs NZ: Why will DRS not be used during series?

Pak vs NZ: Why will DRS not be used during series?
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all