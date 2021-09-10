 
Friday Sep 10 2021
Pakistan urges world to recognise new reality in Afghanistan

Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares (L) and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (R) speaking at the conference held Friday, 10th September 10, 2021. Courtesy: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook. 

  • Spanish Foreign Minster Jose Manuel Albares holds talks with Pakistani leadership on Afghanistan situation.
  • Shah Mehmood Qureshi says we got to adopt a new positive approach regarding Afghanistan.
  • Jose Manuel Albares expresses desire to work closely with Pakistan and other regional countries to help the Afghan people.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the international community to recognise the new reality in Afghanistan and engage with it for peace and stability in the region.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad along with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that isolating Afghanistan will have serious consequences.

The top Pakistan diplomat said the approach of intimidation, pressure and coercion has not worked and we got to adopt a new positive approach regarding Afghanistan.

Referring to the evacuation flights from Kabul that started on Thursday after the US withdrawal on August 30, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this safe passage is in sync with the demand of the Europeans and added: We need to encourage the Taliban to stay on course”. 

He regretted that the spoilers did not allow the intra-afghan dialogue to reach a conclusion.

Qureshi called on the international community to play its role in Afghanistan's economic recovery and stability, he added that the economic crisis in Afghanistan is not in anyone's favour.

"We have to save Afghanistan from the situation of [a] humanitarian crisis," Qureshi said.

To avert an economic crisis in the war-torn country, he suggested the decision of freezing the Afghan funds will not be helpful and be revisited.

He said that both Pakistan and Spain want peace in Afghanistan.

The Spanish foreign minister expressed a strong desire to work closely with Pakistan and other regional countries to help the Afghan people.

He said both Pakistan and Spain want stability, peace in Afghanistan and no spillover effect to the region. He said we want humanitarian assistance to reach the Afghan people.

Speaking about the human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Albares said that the European Union respects human rights around the world.

