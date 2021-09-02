Pakistan's communication with Taliban led to Doha agreement: Maleeha Lodhi

Former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi. Photo: Fox News

Former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi Wednesday said that Pakistan's channel of communication with the Taliban led to the Doha agreement.

Speaking to CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour, the Pakistani diplomat discussed Pakistan's stance on the Afghanistan issue and highlighted the importance of engaging with the new government.

Lodhi stated that she "understands the instinct to blame somebody for what has been a US-led western debacle" in Afghanistan.

She added that it is disappointing to see the outcome we have after two decades of war led by the most powerful army in the world, with US President Joe Biden saying there is no military solution to Afghanistan.

Lodhi reminded that Pakistan had said the exact same at the start of the war- that there would never be a military solution to Afghanistan.

Speaking on Pakistan's role in the war, Lodhi affirmed that Pakistan did keep its channel open for communication with the Taliban and had Pakistan not done that, the Doha Agreement in February 2020 would have never happened.

She added that it was due to the Doha agreement that the US military had no casualties for eighteen months.

Speaking on Pakistan's role in the current situation, Lodhi stated, "Pakistan has the most to gain from peace and stability in Afghanistan."

She added that Pakistan also has the most to lose and fear if Afghanistan descends into a civil war.

Lodhi further established that it is important to "stop obsessing over the past" and "think about the future" and how the international community can contribute towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.



She reiterated that there are heavy stakes for everyone and not just Pakistan.

Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan

Answering a question on what Pakistan wants to see for Afghanistan, the Pakistani diplomat stated that Pakistan wants to see peace and stability.



Lodhi further said that Pakistan has witnessed four decades of war and foreign military interventions in Afghanistan.

She added that Pakistan has been on the receiving end of millions of refugees, security challenges, and also the problem of drugs, due to the war in Afghanistan.

She stated that Pakistan has had to deal with the "witches brew" of the problems that came with the war in Afghanistan.



Lodhi added that against this background, Pakistan wants to see the international community remain united and remain engaged with the new government when it's formed to make sure that Afghanistan does not go into state collapse.

She further stated that the economic situation in Afghanistan is very dire and Pakistan wants the Taliban to hold firmly to the commitments they have made to the international community.

She added that the Taliban should hold their promise of not using Afghanistan's soil for attacks within the region or in any country in the world.

Lodhi also stated that the international community should ensure that the Taliban are not pushed to the wall.