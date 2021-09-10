 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists, conflict zones: Raza Rabbani

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

  • Rabbani says the book draws attention towards the plight of children, who are victims of terror and conflict zones. 
  • Says superpowers want to control the resources of the world and mark a new era of subjugation of developing countries.
  • He underscores that the root causes of terrorism are never addressed.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said that the military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists and conflict zones for their vested interests. 

He expressed these views while introducing his book ‘The Smile Snatchers’ at the First Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Vienna, Austria.

While elaborating on the subject of his book, Rabbani said that it draws the world’s attention towards the plight of children, who are victims of terror and conflict zones.

“The book discusses how these children’s smiles were snatched and they were subjected to a life which holds nothing for them except fear, tears, and toil,” said Rabbani.

According to Rabbani, the superpowers want to control the resources of the world and mark a new era of subjugation of developing countries.

The lip service is paid to end terrorism and for the betterment of those affected by it. However, in reality, the root causes of terrorism are never addressed, he underscored.

He further stated that people continue to be denied freedom and their culture is subjugated while their political and financial independence is controlled by the international financial institutions.

Rabbani asserted that the world must realise that people want freedom and shouldn’t be subjected to hegemony.

More From World:

COAS says world community's sustained support crucial for peace in Afghanistan

COAS says world community's sustained support crucial for peace in Afghanistan
Meet Nisha Rao — Pakistan's first transgender student to get admission in MPhil

Meet Nisha Rao — Pakistan's first transgender student to get admission in MPhil
Pakistan urges world to recognise new reality in Afghanistan

Pakistan urges world to recognise new reality in Afghanistan
More than 20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus: Asad Umar

More than 20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus: Asad Umar
Man shoots and kills two sisters for 'honour' in Mianwali: police

Man shoots and kills two sisters for 'honour' in Mianwali: police
Azam Swati levels serious allegations against ECP of taking bribes

Azam Swati levels serious allegations against ECP of taking bribes
More than NAB, the Public Accounts Committees are the most important forums for accountability

More than NAB, the Public Accounts Committees are the most important forums for accountability
Punjab schools to remain closed till September 15

Punjab schools to remain closed till September 15
US says interim Taliban govt not reflective of what it had 'hoped to see'

US says interim Taliban govt not reflective of what it had 'hoped to see'
Federalism and the Single National Curriculum

Federalism and the Single National Curriculum
Parliamentary committee orders AGP to conduct audit of electricity bills issue

Parliamentary committee orders AGP to conduct audit of electricity bills issue
Pakistan weather update: Rain lashes Lahore, Karachi likely to receive light rain today

Pakistan weather update: Rain lashes Lahore, Karachi likely to receive light rain today

Latest

view all