Military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists, conflict zones: Raza Rabbani

VIENNA, AUSTRIA: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said that the military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists and conflict zones for their vested interests.

He expressed these views while introducing his book ‘The Smile Snatchers’ at the First Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Vienna, Austria.

While elaborating on the subject of his book, Rabbani said that it draws the world’s attention towards the plight of children, who are victims of terror and conflict zones.



“The book discusses how these children’s smiles were snatched and they were subjected to a life which holds nothing for them except fear, tears, and toil,” said Rabbani.

According to Rabbani, the superpowers want to control the resources of the world and mark a new era of subjugation of developing countries.

The lip service is paid to end terrorism and for the betterment of those affected by it. However, in reality, the root causes of terrorism are never addressed, he underscored.

He further stated that people continue to be denied freedom and their culture is subjugated while their political and financial independence is controlled by the international financial institutions.

Rabbani asserted that the world must realise that people want freedom and shouldn’t be subjected to hegemony.