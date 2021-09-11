 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
AFP

Taliban cancel inaugural of interim government: senior member

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

  • The Taliban have cancelled the inauguration of their interim government, says a senior Taliban leader. 
  • He terms the media reports about the inauguration on Sept 11 as mere rumours.
  • Several media outlets previously reported that the Taliban are making arrangements for the inaugural of the new Afghan government on 9/11 anniversary.

KABUL: The Taliban, who recently announced an interim government after taking control of Afghanistan, have cancelled the inauguration ceremony, according to a member of the Taliban's cultural commission.

"The new Afghan government's inauguration ceremony had been cancelled a few days ago," Inamullah Samangani, the Taliban member said on the microblogging website.

"To avoid further confusion, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate (as the Taliban refer to themselves) announced the part of the Cabinet, which has already begun working."

Inamullah did not specify a future date for the event.

The Taliban member dismissed previously circulated media reports that the inauguration would be held on September 11, and termed them as mere "rumours."

Several foreign and regional media outlets previously reported that the Taliban are making arrangements for the inaugural of the new Afghan government on September 11, 2021 - the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks.

According to media reports, several countries including Russia, Iran, China, Qatar, and Pakistan were invited to the ceremony.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the invitation, said that Russia would not take part in the Taliban-government ceremony in any capacity.

Interim govt

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had on Tuesday announced the first members of a new "acting" government, three weeks after the group swept into full power with the takeover of Kabul.

"The cabinet is not complete, it is just acting," Zabihullah Mujahid had said in a press conference at the Government Information and Media Centre in Kabul.

"We will try to take people from other parts of the country," he had added.

The list for the interim government contains 33 names. Some of the key appointments are outlined below:

  • Taliban veteran, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund - acting prime minister
  • Taliban co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar - acting deputy prime minister
  • Taliban negotiator in Doha, Amir Khan Muttaqi - acting foreign minister
  • Abas Stanikzai - acting deputy foreign minister
  • Son of Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, Mullah Yaqoob - acting defense minister
  • Leader of the feared Haqqani network, Sirajuddin Haqqani - acting interior minister

